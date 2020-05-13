Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2020 / 14:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 12-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.2754 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11230074 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 63428 EQS News ID: 1043627 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 13, 2020 08:17 ET (12:17 GMT)