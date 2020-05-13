Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2020 / 14:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 12-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 133.6981 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 286268 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 63437 EQS News ID: 1043647 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 13, 2020 08:18 ET (12:18 GMT)