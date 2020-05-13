64% increase in orders compared to the previous month 130 new retail accounts pick up 1606 Hemp Increased sales footprint into 7 additional states Reorders and additional product stock shipments have commenced Average sale size increased 42%

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - SinglePoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING) recently launched a new strategic direct to store (DSD) sales initiative focused on initial product placement and market penetration within convenience stores and smoke shops in the domestic US market. This DSD strategy is designed to enhance sales, initial product placement and augment existing traditional retail distribution sales efforts leveraging the recent introduction of the new countertop displays. The Company recently hired multiple representatives to facilitate the placement of 1606 Hemp in specific retail locations and has the ability to closely monitor the sales activity and results through this direct contact with each retail location. Results have been positive as the 1606 Hemp product placement efforts quickly moved past an internal sales milestone shortly after implementing the DSD sales strategy. The phase one Direct Store sales strategy is focused on self-generated store acquisition by hiring professional sales representatives to contact accounts directly with the goal of acquiring a minimum of 250 additional retail accounts across multiple states. The company has acquired over 130 new retail accounts across 7 states solely attributed to this DSD effort and has already received some reorders from these new retail accounts.





1606 Hemp has seen a sales growth rate of 133% this quarter over the previous 233% growth in sales up to this point of the month compared from the previous month at the same point.

SinglePoint management believes 1606 Hemp has the ability to generate approximately $2,750,000 to $5,500,000 in annual sales revenue of 1606 Hemp per 1,000 active accounts. Once the phase one goals (250 new retail accounts) have been achieved and the results analyzed and adjusted accordingly the Company will plan on entering the next phase which would focus on the acquisition of 2,500 stores and to increase and enhance the reorder rate from existing accounts.





1606 Hemp was designed to be the premium brand in the combustible hemp market which is the second fastest growing market in the hemp category. 1606 Hemp continues to innovate and differentiate itself as evidenced by the recent introduction of a six pack point of sale display unit designed to be placed on countertops or next to the register retail locations across the nation. Our filtered pre-rolls are made from broad spectrum American grown, harvested and cured hemp flower. Less than 0.3% THC and nearly 20% CBD in each pre-roll, they provide a smooth alternative to tobacco products. We use sustainable farming techniques, biodegradable filters and third party tests for quality, compliance and safety.

BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research projects that the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024 while New York-based investment bank Cowen & Co, estimates that the market could pull in $15 billion by 2025. The combustible hemp market currently represents approximately 2% of the overall CBD market, but with a 250% growth from 2017 to 2018, Brightfield Group, a Chicago-based cannabis market research firm, identifies dried and combustible hemp flowers as one of the fastest-growing segments of the CBD market. With the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill and the mainstreaming of CBD hemp, the market is growing rapidly. There is a significant need for reliable suppliers with the capacity to market and produce products available at retail or direct to consumers.

About SinglePoint, Inc.:

Founded in 2011 SinglePoint, Inc (SING) invests in and acquires brands and companies that will benefit from injection of growth capital and the sales and marketing expertise of SinglePoint. The company portfolio currently includes solar, hemp and technology applications. SinglePoint is working to grow the company to a multinational brand.

