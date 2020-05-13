

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ideal Foods recalled about 3,302 pounds of meat and poultry flatbread pizza products for producing, packing and distributing them without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)said in a statement.



This is classified by the FSIS as a Class I recall, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



The recall involves 13.5-oz., 13.0-oz., 16.5-oz. and 14.5-oz. of plastic-wrapped cardboard trays containing 'culinevo Artisan Style Flatbread Pizza' of four types - Carne Asada, Chicken Spinach Artichoke, Sizzlin Jalapeño and meat Lovers.



The flatbread pizza products made with meat and poultry items were produced on various dates between October 2019 and April 2020. They were shipped to a distributor and retail locations in California.



The company is yet to receive any confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Ideal Foods warned consumers who have purchased the recalled products not to consume it, and also urged them to either discard them or return it to the seller.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

