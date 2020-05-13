Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announced the completion of their latest sales analytics engagement for a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer. The primary objective of this sales analytics assessment was to analyze the short- and long-term impact of marketing, understand the underlying behavior for non-prescription and channelize the spending to physicians who were prescribing their brand. With the help of our sales analytics solutions, the leading pharmaceutical developer and manufacturer was able to identify extreme scenarios reflecting over-sampling and under sampling situations for better sampling allocation.

Though the adoption of sales analytics services is still in its infancy, growing awareness about its capabilities and the availability of data and analytical tools are driving its adoption among organizations across the world. Through the effective adoption of sales analytics solutions, global conglomerates can easily identify key areas across their sales processes and augment the effectiveness of their sales force. Additionally, the adoption of sales analytics services will also allow organizations to make better business decisions and develop strategic initiatives to improve revenue.

The Business Challenge

With a keen eye on exploring future growth opportunities, the client, a renowned pharmaceutical developer and manufacturer in the US collaborated with Quantzig to develop an effective sampling distribution strategy across various states and physicians, which would help them gain a better understanding of the impact of sample allocation in different scenarios. Though the main delivery method was through agreements with third parties, intense competition from the other strong market players played a significant role in hampering their growth prospects. As a result, the client wanted to implement a more targeted approach, based on the insights from the physician prescription behavior, which would help them improve their reach and marketing strategy to ensure that the physicians prescribe their brand.

Analyze the short- and long-term impact of marketing

Devise a robust marketing strategy

"Pharma sales analytics not only help businesses anticipate what their clients' needs will be but can also help them develop targeted campaigns to drive sales and profitability," says a pharma sales analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

With the objective of helping the leading pharmaceutical manufacturer develop an effective sampling distribution strategy across various states and physicians, a dedicated sales analytics team with hands-on experience in sampling optimization and various sales analytics assignments offered a complete end-to-end solution for physician sampling. Additionally, the solution offered to the pharmaceutical client also helped them develop a sample allocation strategy to generate incremental sales and higher returns on investment. Furthermore, the dashboard based solution offered real-time updates and insights on brand, representative, and physician performances and also gained a clear understanding of the impact of sample allocation in different scenarios.

Quantzig's pricing analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing pharma market trends

Devising suitable sales strategies to enhance sales force effectiveness

Our Sales Analytics Capabilities:

1. Sales and Operational Planning Analytics

2. Sales Analysis and Forecasting

3. Sales Force Effectiveness

4. Trade Spend Analysis

