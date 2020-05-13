Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (TELW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2020 / 14:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Communication Services TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 12-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 130.1134 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 75865 CODE: TELW LN ISIN: LU0533034392 ISIN: LU0533034392 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TELW LN Sequence No.: 63457 EQS News ID: 1043687 End of Announcement EQS News Service

