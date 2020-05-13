Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc (SGQX LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2020 / 14:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 117.8715 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9126638 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 63467 EQS News ID: 1043707 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 13, 2020 08:22 ET (12:22 GMT)