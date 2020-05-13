Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFL LN) Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2020 / 14:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EUR 2-10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 92.5204 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11317000 CODE: INFL LN ISIN: LU1390062245 ISIN: LU1390062245 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFL LN Sequence No.: 63482 EQS News ID: 1043737 End of Announcement EQS News Service

