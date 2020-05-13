Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2020 / 14:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.8592 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 993000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 63483 EQS News ID: 1043739 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2020 08:24 ET (12:24 GMT)