Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI's Tyler Ward Named to Forbes Technology Council

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Tyler Ward, VP of Security for IGI Cybersecurity, has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Ward was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in the cybersecurity field. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Tyler into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Ward has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities, including the ability to connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Ward will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"I am thrilled to be in the company of this elite group of technology executives and thought leaders," Ward said. "IGI is an exciting company to work for and we have a lot of ideas to share with the cybersecurity and IT community. I'm proud to be representing my company and help give it a stronger voice among its cybersecurity peers."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a workforce spanning across the United States, IGI works with organizations on all levels of IT security. Through the company's evolution from 1986 to today, we have continued to build on our strong foundation of securing information, systems, and technologies to become a leader in the cybersecurity field. Learn more at igius.com and nodeware.com.

CONTACT:

Megan Brandow

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 485-5756

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589554/IGIs-Tyler-Ward-Named-to-Forbes-Technology-Council