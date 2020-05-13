Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (ELLE LN) Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2020 / 14:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Global Gender Equality (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.4384 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1510183 CODE: ELLE LN ISIN: LU1691909508 ISIN: LU1691909508 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELLE LN Sequence No.: 63525 EQS News ID: 1043825 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2020 08:30 ET (12:30 GMT)