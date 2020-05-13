Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASD LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2020 / 14:33 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 12-May-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.0135 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 17260229 CODE: NASD LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASD LN Sequence No.: 63553 EQS News ID: 1043885 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 13, 2020 08:33 ET (12:33 GMT)