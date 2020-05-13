Appian Corporation: Appian Announces 2020 Partner Award Winners

TYSONS, Va., May 13, 2020) today announced its 2020 Partner Award winners across four categories. These strategic partners were selected based on their success in helping companies execute their business strategies through applications built on the Appian low-code automation platform . Appian's partner ecosystem consists of organizations that provide world-class solutions and services globally across a variety of industries.



Appian's 2020 Partner Award winners include the following:

Value Award - Cognizant (https://www.cognizant.com/) : Cognizant has been awarded the Value Award in recognition of outstanding achievement in customer success and return on investment for global program delivery on Appian's low-code automation platform. Cognizant's deep bench of certified practitioners, implementation of Appian's on-going emerging capabilities, and commitment to success have driven realization of business benefits for major global customers across life sciences, financial services, manufacturing and other industry sectors.



Since its founding in 2009, Macedon has been successful in projects ranging from process engineering and harmonization to delivering enterprise-class solutions using the power of the Appian platform. Their large, highly skilled team deploys best practices for laying a stable framework to allow applications to change along with client's business needs. Elite Regional Reseller - Ampcus (https://www.ampcus.com/ampcus-appian-practice/) : Ampcus helps companies innovate at click speed by making intelligent automation fast and easy. Businesses can experience the power of Appian with low risk and pricing certainty through the Ampcus Guarantee. Its Appian Center of Excellence leverages Ampcus' global Innovation Lab to build secure, scalable applications for optimized performance and competitive advantage.

"We continue to see our strategic partners move the needle when it comes to impacting the digital landscape on a global scale," said Marc Wilson, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships & Industries, Appian. "These partners continue to innovate leveraging Appian's low-code automation platform and are able to help organizations worldwide better meet their customer's needs. Our partner ecosystem is critical in helping address the automation needs around the world and we look forward to continuing our work with them into 2020 and beyond."

