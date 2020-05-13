CCCA Chooses Intapp and ROOX as Technology Partners to Guide Innovative Vision

Leading Portuguese firm will leverage Intapp Time and Intapp Pricing to enhance customer experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., and LISBON, Portugal, May 13, 2020has selected Intapp Time and Intapp Pricing to enhance the firm's overall client experience. Serving Portugal's most advanced companies, CCA chose Intapp and its trusted partner, ROOX- the Portuguese provider of IT products and services to professional services companies - to assist with deployment. Together, these three innovators are placing the human experience at the intersection of service and technology.



CCA chose Intapp and ROOX to enable the firm's larger vision: leading innovation in all areas of the legal sector and moving away from traditional models. As law firms are increasingly expected to adapt to clients' needs and eliminate barriers to efficiency where possible, only Intapp solutions enable firms with the most advanced technology to improve realization, ensure compliance, and ultimately maximize profitability.

"CCA is the trusted legal partner for the most technological and innovative companies in Portugal," said Jorge Machado, Managing Director at CCA. "We must acknowledge that the old way does not work anymore. We are clear that the way forward is to transform ourselves, and - inspired by our customers - to lead the technology revolution for our industry."

"Working with Intapp and ROOX aligns with our mission to ensure CCA's offerings remain innovative and accessible to all," Machado continued. "We chose these solutions due to their intuitive design and task-management approach to time and pricing. By removing time-consuming administrative tasks such as manual timesheet entry, we can free our lawyers and their clients to focus on more strategic tasks, enhancing the experience for all parties. These solutions will boost our efficiency, and ultimately will allow us to provide higher-quality service at a more-accessible value."

"We're very pleased to welcome CCA to the Intapp community and look forward to delivering our solutions to such an ambitious, innovative firm," commented Chris Turk, EMEA Vice President at Intapp. "By implementing our technology, we are confident that CCA will be able to further drive efficiencies and enhance its client-centric approach."

"This partnership represents a big step forward in leading firms taking the initiative when it comes to client-oriented technology investment," added Hugo Farinha, COO at ROOX. "Our focus has always been on humanizing technology and optimizing it for the individual, so we look forward to supporting CCA in its integration of Intapp solutions."

About CCA

CCA is a Portuguese law firm with more than 70 years focused on the future and on helping organizations to obtain the best, most daring and effective solutions. We are a multidisciplinary team of business-oriented professionals, focused on the digital economy and innovation. Our clients range from technology multinationals, SMEs and Start-ups backed by venture capital, to family businesses or private clients. We have offices in Lisbon and Oporto and a network of partners in Europe, Latin America and North America. For more information visit cca.law/en .

About Intapp

About ROOX

ROOX, founded in 2001, is focused on delivering 360º IT products and services to professional service companies. The dynamics of the service market, which is based on productivity, continuous improvement and differentiation, led us to focus our efforts on the constant adaptation of the technological means to the users. The principle of humanizing technology underlies everything we do, because we understand that technology has to be natural and engaging, not a barrier or frictional force. For more information, visit roox.pt .