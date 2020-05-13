Zürtech AG Delivers Complete Marketing Services to Alternative Healthcare Nonprofit Onelife Cares

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Zürtech AG is considered, in today's ultra-competitive business environment, marketing gurus who can help a business or company be the best they possibly can be in getting their message to who needs to see it most. Delivering results has put the firm in high-demand and attracted some of the best in the world to their team. Far from just working with companies, the firm has also experienced a great deal of success providing services to community organizations and nonprofits. In that spirit, Zürtech AG has announced exciting news. The firm is working hard developing and implementing a comprehensive marketing strategy for Onelife Cares. Onelife Cares is a nonprofit benevolence organization that provides health care coverage and alternative health care practice in the United States. It is imperative that they are presented to would-be clients using expert knowledge, strategies, and technology. And that is exactly what Zürtech AG is doing.

"We are very pleased to be able to work with Onelife Cares," commented Patrick Graf, President of Zürtech. "Onelife Cares is helping people and communities in a very real way through thinking of outside-of-the-box healthcare options. Now they have a marketing and branding message that will help them be more compelling."

Graf is no stranger to working with some of the largest names in business. He was the CTO & Co-Founder of Revolution Money, where he had hundreds of developers on staff, and a company that was ultimately sold to American Express for $400 million.

Onelife Cares is quite an extraordinary and dynamic force in the world of alternative healthcare. Unlike most traditional health insurance companies, Onelife Cares offers flexible year-round enrollment periods, with zero calendar date restrictions, plus virtual solutions so their clients have access to healthcare from the comfort of their homes.

Onelife Cares is based in Florida, with a network of healthcare professionals with over two decades of deep experience in their field. Experts in healthcare financing, they have tried-and-true programs that help their clients save money on medical.

Nick Perzichilli, Zürtech CEO, said, "Onelife Cares provides a really important service, a healthcare option that can be counted on. They stay so busy it is easy to understand why they need outside help growing their client base. So, when they approached us to handle their marketing needs, there's no way our team could say no!"

Zürtech has a proven record of helping companies dominate their niches and exploding the number of clients they gain and retain. This experience, knowledge, and skill-base is the perfect fit for Onelife Cares' client acquisition goals. And Zürtech plans on meeting or exceeding the nonprofit's goals.

Starting in May 2020, Zürtech AG will be providing full-scale marketing services to Onelife Cares.

The Zürtech team will work closely with Onelife Cares to boost their visibility and get their prospective clients talking about and signing up for their plans by using high-impact marketing strategies highlighted by: Media Buying, Customer Acquisition, Brand Management, Affiliate Management, while also being in charge of Onelife Cares' Customer Service to make sure they perform optimally.

Expect the business relationship between Zürtech AG and Onelife Cares to continue to produce positive results while helping normal people.

It's a win-win all around.

