Newswire Helps Retail Companies Weather the COVID-19 Crisis

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / ????Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is proving to be essential to companies in retail, whose industry has seen a sharp decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of companies working with Newswire developed a clear roadmap to thrive, rather than survive, and maximize their media communications potential while shifting their other resources to keeping the business running efficiently and effectively.

"The Guided Tour can do a lot for businesses navigating this current crisis," says Charlie Terenzio, VP of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "It's enabling customers to utilize Newswire's industry expertise to continue to conduct media and marketing communications, especially now when it's as important as ever to stay in touch with consumers and media, while focusing human capital on mission critical tasks essential for keeping a business's doors open."

With the global economy seeing reduced business, many organizations are forced to operate at reduced capacity; with that reduction in business comes layoffs, downsizing, and the sidelining of auxiliary services, many of which are a key part of growing a business. Through the Guided Tour, companies are able to let Newswire's experts handle media and marketing communications production, which includes building targeted media lists, content planning, ideation, and press release writing. Business owners can direct resources and redouble their efforts in other key areas of operation.

"At first, the Guided Tour was developed around the idea of bringing convenience to business owners, enabling them to have the media and marketing communications strategy. But with the situation brought about as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guided Tour is providing even more value to businesses that are stretched thin. We're here and ready to help," adds Terenzio.

Through the Guided Tour program, customers can experience Newswire's high-tech, high-touch service and industry-leading support throughout the journey for the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased website traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and increased sales.

By providing a fully integrated media and marketing communications strategy to deliver results, customers can have the right plan that is implemented via the right message and sent out at the right time to the right people. Rated No.1 in customer satisfaction, Newswire continues to excel in industry with its best-in-class platform and customer service by providing businesses a cost-effective media and marketing solution to support their sales and marketing efforts.

Find out how Newswire is Transforming the Value of a Press Releases today and learn how you can generate greater value and ROI across all of your PR campaigns.

About Newswire?

Newswire delivers press release and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.?

To learn more about how Newswire can help you, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

VP of Earned Media

?Newswire

?Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589510/Newswire-Helps-Retail-Companies-Weather-the-COVID-19-Crisis