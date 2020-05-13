As coronavirus continues to disrupt the global supply chainsQuantzig's sales analytics experts present five proven strategies that'll help you enhance sales force productivity

Unlocking the true potential of sales data is undeniably one of the top ways to make a breakthrough in sales force productivity, returns, business growth, and market position, but this is easier said than done. Leading enterprises often struggle when it comes to structuring and redesigning their sales teams. Challenges such as an inefficient workforce, fragmented sales channels, talent gap, and high attrition rates make sales force productivity initiatives tougher to execute in today's business scenario. These challenges have been amplified further by the disruptions induced by the COVID-19 crisis, leading to a sharp decline in sales and overall profits margins.

Our analysis suggests that the pandemic is expected to last for a prolonged period until we succeed in flattening the curve. This implies that businesses, especially retailers will have to adapt to the new normal and realign their sales force to function effectively, Request a FREE proposal to learn what Quantzig can do for you.

According to Quantzig's sales analytics experts, "Making the most of technological advancements to improve sales productivity is what every organization is doing to tackle the crisis. If you don't want your company to fall behind, then it's crucial to adapt to such changes."

Improving Sales Force Productivity: 5 Proven Strategies

We bring to you five fail-proof strategies that'll help you boost sales force productivity improve revenue acquisition.

Build a strong sales force Focus on training and on-boarding Invest in the right sales analytics tools Deploy a sales force productivity model to automate your sales process Monitor and track sales force productivity metrics

How you go about building a strong sales force defines the failure or success of your sales force productivity initiatives. To meet your business goals, it's crucial to identify and deploy not just the right talent, but identify the right support, marketing channels, and resources that can help your sales force achieve their targets. Book a FREE solution demo to know how sales analytics solutions can help you drive an industry-wide transformation that focuses on improving sales force productivity.

