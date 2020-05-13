Anzeige
13.05.2020 | 15:28
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, May 13

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511

13 May 2020

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date21 May 2020

Record Date22 May 2020

Payment Date12 June 2020

Dividend per Share 0.039549 pounds per share (Sterling)



For further information please contact:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745385

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell/Justin McKeegan - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com

