Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, May 13
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)
LEI 213800GXKGJVWN3BF511
13 May 2020
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
Re: Dividend Announcement
The Directors of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019 as follows:
Ex Dividend Date21 May 2020
Record Date22 May 2020
Payment Date12 June 2020
Dividend per Share 0.039549 pounds per share (Sterling)
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Sam Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745385
N+1 Singer
James Maxwell/Justin McKeegan - Nominated Adviser
James Waterlow - Sales
+44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com