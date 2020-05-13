Intelligence and Data Orientation to Become the Pillars for the Growth of Global Advanced Printer Market From 2019 to 2027: TMR

- Pacing Industry 4.0 is allowing the printers to become smart and intelligent. Due to technologies such as automation, the global advanced printers market shall witness a substantial growth in future

- The global advanced printer market shall reach to the value of ~US$ 230 Bn by the end of 2027

ALBANY, New York, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report by Transparency Market Research states that global advanced printer market is projected to grow exponentially during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. The growth of the market is attributed to the pacing Industry 4.0 and development of various data oriented technologies in various business. Owing to the rapid development in printing industry the advancements in the industry is propelling the growth of global advanced printer market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. As per the report by Transparency Market Research, the global advanced printer market is projected to experience ~3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

"Due to growing technological developments, printers are developing at rapid pace. Moreover, backed by Industry 4.0, printers are achieving intelligence which makes them optimum for printing complex structures. Additionally, the development of 3D printers is also a major development that is expected to boost the growth of global advanced printer market during the tenure of 2019 to 2027. Furthermore, the global advanced printer market is expected to reach to the value of ~US$ 230 Bn by the end of 2027" -Transparency Market Research.

Major Findings in Global Advanced Printer Market Study

The laser printers segment under the technology category is projected to hold the lion's share in the global advanced printer market

The connectivity category of the global advanced printer market is expected to be dominated by wireless printers segment.

The CAD & Technical printers segment shall dominate the application category of the global market for advanced printers.

The end-user category shall be dominated by industrial segment during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Major Drivers Propelling the Growth of Global Advanced Printer Market

Growing Adoption of 3D Printers to Propel the Market's Growth

Over the period of time, 3D printers have become one of the most common tools in manufacturing construction industry. These printers can produce a component or a part in less time and highly under budget. This advantage has allowed the 3D printers to strongly penetrate the manufacturing business. Owing to this penetration, the global advanced printers market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Growing Consumer Demand of Cost Efficient Printing Solutions Boost the Growth

The past decade has witnessed a tectonic shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly solutions and technologies within the industrial sector. The storyline remains the same within the advanced printers market wherein market players are increasingly leaning toward deploying environment products and solutions. In their bid to develop environment-friendly products, participants within the advanced printer market are closely investigating the possibilities of using different sustainable materials. Owing to this paradigm shift the global advanced printer market is expected to grow substantially during the tenure of 2019 to 2027.

Major Challenges that can impede the Growth of Global Advanced Printer Market

The major challenge that the global advanced printer market is facing is the outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe. The disease has led the people to confine themselves to their homes and all the manufacturing and construction has come to a halt. Owing to this outbreak, the demand for advanced printers has significantly dropped and may hamper the growth of global advanced printers market from 2019 to 2027.

Global Advanced Printer Market: Regional Analysis

North America is a leading region of the global advanced printer market. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to presence of leading manufacturers in the region. The textile industry holds key importance in a country's economy, as it contributes significantly to the country's GDP. The U.S. and member countries of the European Union have prominent textile industries. This is the major factor that is helping North America to dominate the regional front of global advanced printer market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Competitive Analysis

The global advanced printer market is highly progressive yet highly fragmented. The nature of the market is the result of presence of handful of prominent players. However, due to this the new players are unable to enter the global advanced printer market. To overcome this situation, the new players are merging and collaborating with the established players of global advanced printer market.

The global advanced printer market is segmented on the basis of:

Advanced Printer Market, by Technology

Laser

Thermal

Inkjet

Dot Matrix

Others

Advanced Printer Market, by Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Advanced Printer Market, by Application

Apparel & Textile

Signage

Advertising & Décor

Office & Professional Applications

CAD & Technical Printing

Commercial & Publication Applications

Others

Advanced Printer Market, by End User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Advanced Printer Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

