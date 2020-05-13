Dreamwood Offers Olfactive Warmth, Cosmetic Benefits and Positive Impact

GENEVA, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, is proud to launch its newest exclusive, captive ingredient Dreamwood. Inspired by the iconic Mysore sandalwood, Dreamwood offers the signature mystical, creamy olfactive warmth with demonstrated cosmetic benefits, and delivers a positive impact on the planet: 100% natural, 100% renewable carbon and ultimately biodegradable.

Julien Firmenich, Vice President Sales, Ingredients, Perfumery said: "Dreamwood is the cornerstone of sustainable innovation and represents the future of our ingredients business, integrating positive consumer benefits at the core level of product composition. This innovative captive opens new creative territories for sandalwood fragrances, with the full benefit of responsible business, in one ingredient."

Dreamwood is Firmenich's latest white biotech innovation, after leading the industry with the successful launches of Clearwood in 2014, Ambrox Super in 2016 and Z11 in 2018. Thanks to major investments in fundamental & applied research programs for over 20 years, Firmenich continues to develop its sustainable palette to respond to today's needs and future challenges.

"Consumers are looking for renewable, sustainable solutions. Individuals and companies alike are examining how they can do their part to minimize their impact on the earth. Ingredients produced via biotech are one way of doing this," said Sarah Reisinger, Vice President, Research & Development, Biotechnology.

Dreamwood is the first Firmenich ingredient to feature cosmetic benefits. As demonstrated through rigorous laboratory testing, it can also bring some of the cosmetics benefits traditionally associated with sandalwood oil. Because of its antimicrobial effect and soothing properties on skin cells*, it may have a positive benefit in skin care products for special needs, including blemishes.

François-Raphaël Balestra, Principal Perfumer, Director of New Ingredients Discovery summarizes: "By being sustainable and affordable, Dreamwood is reviving natural sandalwood notes for modern perfumery creations. Dreamwood reveals its full naturalness and deep creaminess especially in heart and base notes."

Firmenich is recognized for its industry-leading palette of biotech ingredients, naturals and molecules for both fragrance and flavor creation. Customers benefit from a palette of over 2,000 ingredients, from natural sourcing of Rose Centifolia Pays in Grasse and Red Fruit Naturome in Scotland, using state-of-the-art technologies including super critical CO 2 extraction (SFE) and white biotechnology, to innovative, renewable and sustainable molecules designed with green chemistry principles such as new musk Sorbettolide. For over 125 years, Firmenich has created iconic fragrance ingredients such as Hedione, Ambrox Super and Helvetolide.

For more information about Dreamwood, visit www.firmenich.com/dreamwood

About Firmenich

Firmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895. Driven by its purpose to create positive emotions to enhance wellbeing, naturally, Firmenich has designed many of the world's best-known perfumes and tastes, bringing delight to over four billion consumers every day. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, each year, Firmenich invests 10% of its turnover in R&D to understand and share the best that nature has to offer responsibly. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.9 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2019. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.com

*laboratory tests, patent-pending

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167699/Firmenich_Dreamwood.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120565/Firmenich_Logo.jpg