Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 13
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 12 May 2020 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|790.58
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|772.67
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|799.60
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|781.70
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/
