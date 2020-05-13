Carlsbad, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - Fernhill Beverage, Inc., (OTC PINK: FHBC) is pleased to announce that the Company has finalized negotiations to deliver Sanitizer to 2 new customers and is nearing completion of negotiations with 3 other companies eager to retail the product under their own label. This process is commonly referred to as "White Labeling". These companies are collaborating with Fernhill's graphics team to rapidly develop a label and look that exemplifies the image the individual companies wish to manifest. Once a design is agreed upon, labels will be printed, and Fernhill Beverage can deliver finished product. The Company expects the entire process to be completed in roughly 30 days.





As stated in previous releases, Fernhill has collaborated with experts to develop an alcohol-based sanitizer. This sanitizer is ideal for use on hands, surfaces and other objects. To alleviate a major side effect of frequently adding alcohol-based sanitizer to skin, such as dry and cracked skin, Fernhill has developed a product that contains Aloe for soothing and CBD for healing. The product is also infused with Natural Lemon for a pleasant scent. The unique product is packaged in a sleek four-ounce plastic bottle with a spray-pump cap, but other sizes and packages are currently being developed.

Fernhill Beverage is currently delivering finished product to its "White Label" customers for the wholesale price of $2.50 per 4oz unit. This allows the "White Label" customer the latitude necessary to market and sell the product while maintaining a healthy profit.

Fernhill Beverage, Inc. would also like to take this opportunity to update the public on the expansion of RK Super Kid's Drink into Europe.

With the world responding to health and economic concerns, Italy and other European Countries have limited the import of foreign goods. Fernhill's first shipment of RK Super to Europe has been packaged and packed into freight containers in preparation for the journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

As soon as the import company gets the green light from the receiving countries, RK Super will complete its journey to Europe. As of today, it is not clear what that date will be, but Fernhill is anticipating a mid-June ship date.

Fernhill Beverage Inc. would like to thank all The Company's Customers, Venders, Partners and Shareholders during these trying times. Together, everyone will be stronger.

