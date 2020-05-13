OUTSYSTEMS APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER KARA WILSON

Growth Marketing Leader Joins OutSystems Board of Directors

OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development, today announced that Kara Wilson, strategic advisor for KKR within the technology practice, has joined its board of directors. This announcement comes at a time when global crisis is pushing digital transformation to the forefront for every company, with worldwide digital transformation technology investments expected to total more than $7.4 trillion* over the next four years.

"More apps will be developed in the next two years than in the entire history of the software industry. Through this incredible wave of innovation, a gap will develop between the organizations who can be agile and adapt quickly and those who can't," said Paulo Rosado, CEO of OutSystems. "The crisis is pushing the entire global economy to focus on digital transformation, and OutSystems is in a position to make a significant impact. Kara's experience leading growth at scale will be a tremendous asset to OutSystems as we navigate through this important phase in our development."

Wilson has over 25 years of experience in driving go-to-market strategies for both large and medium companies as well as hypergrowth start-ups. She has held marketing leadership roles with some of the technology industry's most influential companies, including Okta, Cisco, SAP, FireEye, and Rubrik. Wilson is currently a strategic advisor for KKR and sits on the boards of Paychex, Epicor, Jitterbit, KnowBe4, Corel, and now OutSystems. Most recently, she was chief marketing officer for Rubrik, where she was responsible for the company's global marketing initiatives, including corporate, product and technical marketing, and global communications. Prior to Rubrik, Wilson was EVP and CMO for cybersecurity company FireEye, where she helped launch the most successful security IPO in market history. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

"The cycle of disruption resulting from the current environment is fundamentally shifting paradigms around how organizations develop and deliver applications," said Kara Wilson. "OutSystems is playing a critical role in this era of digital transformation, and I look forward to working with Paulo and his leadership team to continue to help accelerate the company's next phase of growth."

*IDC Worldwide Digital Transformation Spending Guide, October 2019

About OutSystems

Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the global leader in low-code application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005067/en/

Contacts:

Media:

OutSystems (US)

Ann Conrad

ann.conrad@outsystems.com

+1 404 994 2614