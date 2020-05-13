CloudOak forms strategic partnership with UK-based value-add distributor, Brigantia to add Plan4Continuity to their distribution portfolio

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13 , 2020 / CloudOak is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Brigantia, an award-winning, value-add distributor (VAD) to managed services providers (MSPs) throughout the UK and Ireland.

With the current COVID-19 crisis, Brigantia has identified a need in the market for a cloud-based business continuity solution and believes that Plan4Conituity offers exactly what they and their clients are looking for. This unique offer is 100% channel focus and will, therefore, give them a further edge in the SME market.

Brigantia offers a comprehensive range of cyber-security solutions complemented by secure, enterprise-class data communications and cloud services. Providing innovative and best-of-breed IT managed services enables Brigantia partners to offer their end-user clients comprehensive, cost-effective IT solutions with key focuses on the security and availability of systems, data and communications.

Plan4Continuity is a first of its kind cloud-based business continuity plan software-as-a-service that streamlines business process automation and creates an opportunity for multi-recurring revenue streams for managed service providers (MSPs) servicing SMEs. A dynamic, intelligent cloud-based business continuity planning solution that turns paper plans into automated, intelligent business continuity plans for all SMEs.

Martin Wright, Managing Director of Brigantia Partners Ltd

"The COVID-19 crisis has put the need for solid business continuity planning into sharp focus. Plan4Contiuity is the channel's first business continuity planning and automation tool providing Brigantia partners throughout the UK and Ireland with a SaaS revenue-generating solution. Plan4Continuity gives a further edge in the SME marketplace by being 100% channel focussed, and providing unique, multi-recurring revenue streams" says Martin Wright, Managing Director of Brigantia Partners Ltd.

The strategic partnership presents an exceptional opportunity to upscale the quality and scope of services and products that can seamlessly integrate with Plan4Continuity including disaster recovery, cybersecurity, compliance, staff management, communication hardware and software.

Phil Sansom, CloudOak's Managing Director (EMEA)

"We are really excited about our new partnership with Brigantia. Brigantia will help us to bring a significant and brand new recurring revenue opportunity with the Plan4Continuity SaaS platform to their MSP partners in the UK and Ireland. This will not only see an upsurge in sales and profit margins but can lead to enhanced customer retention and increased business growth" says Phil Sansom, CloudOak's Managing Director (EMEA).

The reality is that there is no real advance notice of a disruptive event - natural or manmade. Even with some lead time, things can go wrong as every incident is unique and unfolds in unexpected ways. That is why a business continuity planning is crucial to ensure your business continues operating during an unplanned event.

Brigantia will launch Plan4Contiuity on 19 May 2020 on the next Enhance series webinar. To listen to Philip Sansom introduce Plan4Continuity to the channel in the UK and Ireland, register for free here.

To learn more about Plan4Continuity and about CloudOak, visit http://www.cloudoakchannel.com/business-continuity-planning/ or contact us at partners@cloudoakchannel.com

CONTACT:

Philip Sansom

(Managing Director, EMEA)

2305 WyeCroft Road

Oakville, Ontario, Canada

ph: +44 7785 978742

Email: partners@cloudoakchannel.com

About CloudOak (www.cloudoakchannel.com)

CloudOak is an award-winning TSP & Channel solution provider creating solutions that Protect, Control and Recover any company's data and applications. We source and integrate technology solutions for the channel by implementing the tools of today, designing for the emerging SMB, SME, and MSP of tomorrow. We are proud to offer our services exclusively to MSPs globally.

About Brigantia (https://www.brigantia.com/)

Brigantia is an award-winning value-added managed services distributor offering a comprehensive range of cyber-security solutions complemented by secure, enterprise-class data communications and cloud services. Brigantia has three distinct business areas designed to add maximum value to its UK and Irish resellers, MSP, MSSP and consultant partners' businesses namely, Brigantia Distribution, Brigantia Consulting and Brigantia Enhance.

