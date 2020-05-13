FactMR: Fact.MR's COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Breast Surgery Retractors on a Decline, with Delaying Surgical Procedures amid Pandemic

Niche players in the global breast surgery retractors market must engage in research and development undertakings by prioritizing innovation in order to gain competitive hegemony.

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / A rapid surge in breast cancer prevalence remains the key factor sustaining sales of breast surgery retractors in global market. While over 12% of women are currently suffering from breast cancer worldwide, the subsequent and critically needed proliferation of oncologists remain the predominant drivers for breast surgery retractors market. A new Fact.MR study indicates that increasing awareness among women regarding breast cancer will be supporting the growth of breast surgery retractors market in future.

According to the report, the global breast surgery retractors market will progress at a modest rate of nearly 3.3% over the projection period (2020-2025). Interface and design are major areas of research fuelling technological advancements led by prominent manufacturers. On this premise, the revenue pool will expand 1.2X through 2025.

"Cosmetic breast augmentation procedures along with rising geriatric population are contributing to market growth," opines Fact.MR.

Key Takeaways of the Breast Surgery Retractors Market Study

Plastic surgeries, particularly breast augmentation, and breast lift procedures capture the leading share in the overall market stack.

Lumpectomy will generate significant demand for breast surgery retractors through 2025 in the light of faster recovery and minimal risk of malignancy recurrence.

Single-arm retractors occupy a significant market value share on account of increasing hospital initiatives.

Breast surgery retractors market in North America, majorly driven by aesthetic surgeries, accounts for over 42% share.

Asia Pacific breast surgery retractors market will observe noteworthy CAGR over the forecast period in view of increasing breast cancer patients.

Key Drivers: Breast Surgery Retractors Market

Surgical procedures are witnessing significant uptick in recent years thereby propelling the growth of breast surgery retractors market.

Heightening demand for aesthetic breast surgical procedures is contributing to the overall sales in developed countries.

Lower upfront costs, sterile packaging, and convenient usage are fuelling the adoption of reusable breast surgery retractors, generating over 70% demand.

Rising adoption of breast surgery retractors by surgeons and hospitals is favouring the sales.

Innovations in technology such as lighted retractors and disposable retractors have augured well for market growth.

Key Impediments: Breast Surgery Retractors Market

Fragmented competitive landscape poses substantial challenge for market players to gain leading market share.

Possible side-effects associated with the usage of breast surgery retractors such as fluid drainage is limiting the market growth.

Anticipated Impact of COVID-19 on Breast Surgery Retractors Market

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, breast surgical procedures, diagnostics exams, and screening are severely restricted. Many patients continue to suffer due to postponement of procedures. As a result, there has been a decline in the sales of breast surgery retractors in first half of 2020. Only patients with emergency surgical needs are being treated while aesthetic procedures have taken a backseat. Another concern is the risk of patients being exposed to COVID-19 during their time in hospitals. Therefore, postponement of elective surgeries will threaten the growth of breast surgery retractors market through latter half of 2020.

Competition Landscape of Breast Surgery Retractors Market

The global breast surgery retractors market is highly fragmented in nature. Some of the established players featured in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to, OBP Medical Corporation, Black & Black Surgical, Invuity, Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Medicare Surgical Products, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hayden Medical, Inc., and Medtronic Plc. Leading players are making massive investments in proprietary technologies for robust market performance. For instance, Medtronic, Inc. launched RadiaLuxTM, a cordless illumination device aimed at abdominal and breast procedures.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the breast surgery retractors market. The study provides compelling insights on the breast surgery retractors market on the basis of product type (single-arm retractors, double-arm retractors), usage type (disposable retractors, reusable retractors), breast surgery procedure (mastectomy, lumpectomy, plastic surgery, breast reconstruction), end use (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, gynecology clinics) across six regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).

