Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - SBD Capital Corp. (CSE: SBD), (the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its press release of May 12, 2020, the appointment of a new director to the board of directors and the appointment of new executive management team for the Company. The new team is comprised of Mr. Aleem Nathwani, as Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, and Mr. Arvin Ramos, as Chief Financial Officer.

About the New Management Team and Directors

Brief biographies of the members of the newly appointed director and manage team of the Company are as follows:

Aleem Nathwani, Chief Executive Officer and Director - Mr. Nathwani has over sixteen years of experience working with and advising startups, from inception through to acquisition or public offering. He was one of the earliest team members at Nutanix ($6B+ MCAP), pioneers in the hybrid-cloud space, where he played key roles in driving business development. He also held strategic leadership roles within Telus Communications, incubating technology infrastructure and outsourcing deals for large enterprise customers, helping grow their portfolio to $100M+. Mr. Nathwani has also held advisor and board positions with a number of public and private companies.

Arvin Ramos, Chief Financial Officer - Mr. Arvin Ramos holds a degree in commerce and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Ramos has over 17 years of business experience, having supported a broad range of industries, including mining, technology and banking. Mr. Ramos serves as CFO of several junior mining companies.

For further information, contact Deborah Jones, Corporate Communications, at 647-946-2286 or visit the Company's website at www.sbdcapitalcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board,

SBD Capital Corp.

Conan Taylor, Director

1-877-497-0528

