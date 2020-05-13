ACEM ranks No.28 in 2020 FT Global Executive Education Ranking

SHANGHAI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 11th, 2020, the Financial Times (FT) released the Executive Education rankings 2020. Antai College of Economics and Management (ACEM) of Shanghai Jiao Tong University ranks No.28 worldwide, while its open courses rank No.29 in the world.

The open courses of ACEM rank No.29 worldwide. 7 sub-indicators rank 2nd in Asia and has remained top 2 in Asia for 3 consecutive years. These sub-indicators include Preparation, Course design, Teaching methods & materials, New skills & learning, Follow-up, Aims achieved, and Facilities. Globally speaking, ACEM ranks No.7 in terms of Follow-up and No.17 for Preparation.

For customised courses, ACEM ranks No.11 worldwide in terms of Follow-up, and No.2 in Asia in terms of Value for money.

Dean of ACEM, CHEN Fangruo said, "The executive education program serves as Antai's external window, with the goal of cultivating business leaders who will lead China and change the world. Starting from enterprise development cases, we explore the bottlenecks in enterprise development with attention to the iteration of new technologies and new forms of business, and excellent teachers, to create a curriculum system and content output with enterprise-specific and industry-wide solutions, truly allowing enterprises to obtain the intellectual support. With the accumulation of the past 3 decades, Antai Executive Education has gathered more than 80,000 corporate alumni and numerous industry elites, building up an alumni platform for interactive sharing and lifelong learning in various forms. Professors of all disciplines and experts of all industries gather here for continuous discussion focusing on different companies and industries."

The global ranking of ACEM is generally stable. In the QS World University Ranking 2020, Antai continues to maintain the top 100 in 4 disciplines related to economics and management. Among them, "Accounting & Finance" (39th globally), "Business & Management Studies" (44th globally), and "Statistics & Operations Research" (42nd globally) ranked among the top 50 in the world for three consecutive years. With the outstanding performance of the 4 core programs of Master in Management (14th globally), MBA (37th globally), EMBA (11th globally), and Executive Education (28th globally), ACEM has ranked 1st in FT Asia-Pacific Business Schools for two consecutive years and is the only business school in China whose 4 core teaching programs all rank among the global top 40.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167598/KV_EN.jpg