Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), today announced it has been informed that One Equity Partners ("OEP") acquired all 3,017,392 Verimatrix shares owned by Jolt-Capital in an off-market transaction.

Private equity firm Jolt-Capital invested in Verimatrix in 2016 to support the transformation of the company into a software company, notably through the sale of its historical semiconductor fabless business fall of 2016.

OEP invested in Verimatrix in January 2019, in the context of the financing of the acquisition of American company Verimatrix, Inc. and since then is a cornerstone shareholder of the Company supporting its development and strategy. Following this transaction, OEP, through affiliate company OEP Inside B.V., increased its shareholdings from 25.49% to 29.04% of the company's capital.

Mr. Jean Schmitt, chairman and founder of Jolt-Capital, remains an independent director of Verimatrix.

Amedeo D'Angelo, Verimatrix Chairman and CEO, commented: "I want to thank Jolt-Capital for having supported our transformation and growth strategy for the last four years. In parallel, it is good and encouraging to see the renewed support of our cornerstone investor OEP."

About One Equity Partners

OEP is a middle-market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 180 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, and Frankfurt. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com

About Jolt Capital

Jolt Capital SAS is a Paris-based independent Private Equity firm investing in fast growing, profitable, globally-oriented technology companies of European origin, with revenues between €10m and €100m. Jolt Capital has invested in and catalysed various champion technology companies, including Heptagon (now part of SIX:AMS), Verimatrix (EUR:VMX), Fogale Nanotech, Alpha Mos (EUR:ALM), Blackwood Seven, NIL Technology, 4JET, Eyeota and Sinequa. The firm is authorized and regulated by the AMF. For more information, please visit: www.jolt-capital.com

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com

