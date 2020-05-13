Change in the 2020 financial communication calendar

2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) has announced that it has created a subsidiary in Singapore. The new business location is part of the Group's development strategy to expand its footprint and harness the highly auspicious growth prospects of the Asian market.

The creation of the "2CRSi Singapore PTE Ltd" subsidiary, which will start as a local team of three employees, aligns with the Group's ambition to extend its sales coverage in South East Asia, and comes on the heels of orders that were delivered in 2018 and 2019 for a total amount of over 2 million euros. Beyond those orders, the development was spurred by the high volume of commercial queries, which called for a permanent presence in the country in order to fully harness the opportunities on offer in this buoyant market and in the other countries in the region.

In a matter of years, Singapore has become a world-class technological innovation hub that is strategically positioned to deploy cutting-edge infrastructures for tech giants in both China (BATX, i.e. Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and Xiaomi) and the US (GAFAM). According to a report by Cushman Wakefield in August 2019, Singapore is South East Asia's most robust data centre market and is ranked third globally.

Including the integration of the Boston Limited distribution network and this new subsidiary, the Group now has 25 sales offices located in 11 countries.

Change in the financial communication calendar

Due to the lockdown measures in place across the Group's countries of operation and preventing international travel, the closing work that required support for the newly-integrated Boston entities and the audit work were delayed. The Group has therefore decided to postpone the release of its 2019-2020 annual results and the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. This is in line with the positions taken by the market authorities in light of the exceptional current context that allow publications to be postponed by up to two months.

The new financial calendar is as follows:

Date Event July 8, 2020 FY 2019/2020 results, post trading September 11, 2020 Annual shareholders meeting October 13, 2020 H1 2020/2021 revenue, post trading November 30, 2020 H1 2020/2021 results, post trading

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of €144.6m. The Group today has 352 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 45 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label.

For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

