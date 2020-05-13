Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 LYS), a Phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Kepler Cheuvreux, a leading independent European financial services company specialized in research, execution and advisory services, has initiated its equity research coverage with a report entitled "Hidden gem".

The financial report released on May 13, 2020, by Kepler Cheuvreux is available on the website www.keplercheuvreux.com under Research Public Access ».

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1/3 clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

