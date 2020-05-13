A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of its latest demand forecasting engagement. In this engagement, Quantzig collaborated with a farm equipment manufacturing company based out of the US to help them improve order fill rates and process efficiency.

According to the demand forecasting analytics experts at Quantzig, "There is no set method or tool for supply and demand forecasting. Leading market players and prudent demand management officials use different demand forecasting methods and combine several processes to make the best decision."

Engagement Summary

Demand forecasting is crucial for analyzing the market demand for a product or service. It is essential for business success because demand forecasting methods form the basis for inventory management, capacity planning, and market expansion. The client is a farm equipment manufacturing company based out of the United States. Due to the complexities associated with equipment design and development, the farm equipment company could not accommodate such rapid changes in demand.

We Offer End-to-End Supply Chain Analytics Solutions

With the help of our innovative demand forecasting analytics solutions and supply chain insights, businesses can gain real-time visibility into supply chain operations and build resilient supply networks to navigate the crisis. Demand forecasting can also help businesses to:

Devise a fluid demand forecasting model

Leverage analytics-based demand forecasting

Improve equipment accuracy

The devised demand forecasting framework turned out to be highly reliable and consistent, delivering high-accuracy supply and demand predictions over time. With such accurate predictions, the farm equipment company was in a better position to predict customer needs and develop effective products and strategic plans to meet them. To read more about the scope of our engagement, Request more information.

