Resort Savers, Inc. Enters Into a Binding Term Sheet to Acquire an Infection Control and Disinfection Technologies Company

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Resort Savers, Inc. (OTCQB:RSSV) a multinational industrial conglomerate has announced the execution of a term sheet to acquire 100% of a European company (the Company) with assets and products that control the spread of infectious viral and bacterial disease, and thoroughly disinfect enclosed areas. The Company owns patents for proprietary technologies that cover both disinfecting solutions and delivery systems. DS Chang, CEO of RSSV stated "This is a significant milestone for the opportunity to acquire a revenue-generating company along with its over 25-patent portfolio."

Additionally, the Company's subsidiary is presently marketing and selling the products in Europe and South America. The system kills all viruses and bacteria living on any surface in the disinfected area, including corona viruses such as Covid-19.

These technologies have been in development since 2012 and represent several years of scientific research. Management of the Company, through its scientific studies, claim the system is 12 times more effective than most competitors, while at the same time being cost competitive to the user.

Mr. Chang and the management team of RSSV believe a cultural shift is taking place in favor of disinfection technologies. He and his team expect consumers to increasingly demand disinfection prior to use in places such as airplanes, hospital rooms, surgical theaters, hotel rooms, cruise ships, classrooms and more. This shift is reflected in sales through the marketing arm of the Company, which reports sales increases in the first quarter of 2020 at a rate of nearly 2000 (two thousand) percent over the same period in 2019. Further, the trend is continuing into the second quarter and appears to remain strong into the future.

We look forward to consistently updating our shareholders on this transaction as well as other events we expect to be forthcoming.

Contact DS Chang, CEO ds@chang.eu.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Known and unknown risks may cause actual future results to vary widely. The statements are based upon Management's and Advisor's current expectations, estimates and projections; are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Management's control and are difficult to predict. A reader of this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors should understand investing in shares of RSSV involves a high degree of risk and should seek competent investment advice prior to purchasing shares.

SOURCE: Resort Savers, Inc.

