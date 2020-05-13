Internet Marketing Company: Use Online Car Insurance Quotes And Prevent COVID-Related Scams

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that explains how to use car insurance online quotes and avoid scams.

Convincing people into buying useless or inexistent coverage has become a common thing to do for modern thieves. This blog explains the most common insurance scams and how to avoid them. Unfortunately, thieves and scammers become more active during a crisis and the recent pandemic is the perfect time for criminals to get to the action.

1. Avoid providing vital information to unsolicited calls from "insurance agents" who seem very alarmed. Getting unsolicited calls from agents and companies are usually a red flag. Things get really fishy if the person calling you does not mention his agency, or if he mentions it, it is not your current insurer. Avoid providing financial information to agents that claim they need it to provide you a refund. Insurers usually provide this discount automatically.

2. Use online quotes from well-established insurance companies. It is recommended to get quotes from licensed, well-established insurance companies. Not from ads promising ultra-cheap coverage and then redirect the user to unknown companies or agents. Use the official websites or brokerage websites that redirect to the official website.

3. Online quotes will present average costs. If the cost of the advertised insurance policy is 90 percent below average, there's a good chance the policy is either fake or provides very little coverage. Make sure to check all details and do some research about the company before signing any contract.

"Scams are still a major problem for the auto insurance market and scammers develop all sorts of ingenious ways of tricking people. Using online quotes from legit companies and brokerage websites will help you avoid being ripped off by crooks" said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company

