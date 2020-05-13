Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX:GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2020 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:
Motions
Votes For
Number(1)
%(2)
To fix the number of directors to be elected and appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6.
14,856,758
99.97
To elect the following persons as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.
David Will
14,846,845
99.91
Darcy Will
14,845,025
99.90
James McPherson
14,846,995
99.91
Timothy Sebastian
12,487,308
84.03
Jerry Van Someren
14,844,195
99.89
Peter Miles
12,484,513
84.01
To appoint Pivotal LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of such auditors.
14,851,166
99.94
To approve, ratify and confirm amendments to Gamehost's by-laws to allow for virtual shareholders' and directors' meetings.
14,846,730
99.91
Notes:
- Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion.
- Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.
About Gamehost
Gamehost is corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Gamehost's operations include the Boomtown Casino in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel, Encore Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. Gamehost has a 91% ownership interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. in Calgary.
Gamehost's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Corporation can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For further information, please contact:
Craig Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) or
Darcy J. Will (Vice President)
Toll Free: (877) 703-4545
Phone: (403) 346-4545
Fax: (403) 340-0683
Email: info@gamehost.ca
SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.
