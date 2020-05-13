Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.05.2020
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2020 | 19:20
Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Gamehost Inc.'s (TSX:GH) ("Gamehost" or the "Corporation") announced that all of the motions put forward at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2020 were approved by the shareholders. The detailed results of the voting are as follows:

Motions

Votes For

Number(1)

%(2)

To fix the number of directors to be elected and appointed at the Meeting at not more than 6.

14,856,758

99.97

To elect the following persons as directors of the Company for the ensuing year.

David Will

14,846,845

99.91

Darcy Will

14,845,025

99.90

James McPherson

14,846,995

99.91

Timothy Sebastian

12,487,308

84.03

Jerry Van Someren

14,844,195

99.89

Peter Miles

12,484,513

84.01

To appoint Pivotal LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of such auditors.

14,851,166

99.94

To approve, ratify and confirm amendments to Gamehost's by-laws to allow for virtual shareholders' and directors' meetings.

14,846,730

99.91


Notes:

  1. Indicates shares held or represented by proxy with instructions to vote for the motion.
  2. Indicates the percentage of the total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.

About Gamehost

Gamehost is corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Gamehost's operations include the Boomtown Casino in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites hotel, Encore Suites hotel and a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie. Gamehost has a 91% ownership interest in Deerfoot Inn & Casino Inc. in Calgary.

Gamehost's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Corporation can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Craig Thomas (Chief Financial Officer) or
Darcy J. Will (Vice President)
Toll Free: (877) 703-4545
Phone: (403) 346-4545
Fax: (403) 340-0683
Email: info@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/589720/Gamehost-Announces-AGM-Voting-Results

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
