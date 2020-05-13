Bringing a Relevant, Personalized, and Modern Unified Search Experience to Organizations of All Sizes

Creating a centralized source of truth for internal teams, powered by Elasticsearch, that seamlessly connects to the world's most widely adopted workplace applications, to simplify finding the content they need.

Providing an easily implemented enterprise search solution with out-of-the-box connectivity to SaaS and cloud-based data sources, indexing content from a modern toolchain.

Bringing the power of modern search experiences to more platforms and more users with open Workplace Search APIs.

Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, today announced the general availability of Elastic Workplace Search, a modern, unified search experience built to enable organizations of all sizes with a clean, simple, and easily deployable enterprise search solution.

Elastic Workplace Search, the newest addition to the Elastic Enterprise Search solution, enables internal teams to search and discover content across all of the information stored in their daily workplace productivity tools. It is connected to the world's most widely-adopted workplace applications through seamless, pre-built integrations, providing teams with an intuitive, consumer-like search experience for finding enterprise content in the virtual workplace.

Productivity tools include: Confluence, Dropbox, GitHub, G Suite by Google Cloud, Jira, Microsoft 365 (formerly Office 365), OneDrive, Salesforce, ServiceNow, SharePoint Online, Zendesk, and more.

In addition, because many organizations grapple with legacy applications or databases in their application mix, Elastic Workplace Search also includes a robust Custom Source API, to unify all enterprise content platforms into one personalized, internal search experience.

Built with today's virtual workplace in mind, Elastic Workplace Search indexes content from SaaS and cloud-based solutions alongside legacy on-premises deployments, making it easy to customize and highly scalable for any enterprise environment.

Elastic Workplace Search enables personalized search results curation on an individual and per-team basis, which allows organizations to fine-tune results and manage the security and privacy controls that govern content accessibility.

Elastic Workplace Search is included as part of the Elastic Platinum subscription, which provides enterprises with advanced Elastic Stack functionality and around-the-clock support. In addition, a version of Workplace Search will soon be available in the forever-free Elastic Basic subscription, providing a robust feature set for organizations of any size. Currently, teams can try Workplace Search for free by starting a trial directly from the user interface.

Supporting Quotes:

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Elastic and to extend its capabilities in enterprise search to G Suite and Google Drive," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Millions of organizations use G Suite to collaborate and to keep teams connected. With Elastic Workplace Search, customers will gain an additional option to find the information they need to get work done efficiently."

"With Elastic Workplace Search, we saw an opportunity to apply modern search technologies to a growing challenge that many organizations face: searching over the vast amount of data created and stored in today's cloud-based productivity tools," said Matt Riley, Product Lead for Enterprise Search at Elastic. "Elastic Workplace Search lets companies quickly deploy a single, intuitive search experience that meets the high standard employees have come to expect from their tools. With Workplace Search, a team's ability to find what they need, when they need it, will be dramatically improved."

