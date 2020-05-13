Ascendancy Management Limited: Opportunity Amidst Adversity

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, many investors are at a loss as to what course of action should they take and are unable to make up their mind with regards to the various types of investment available on the market. This is to a large extent due to most investment options currently available on the market being unable to meet the needs of investors.

What then are the needs of investors during this challenging time? Of course, the primary objective of every investor is to gain returns on their investment. The higher and faster the returns, the better it is and if the investment offers safety and stability, it makes it even more ideal for the investor. But, do such enterprises, products and assets even exist in this current economic climate? What should be the primary consideration for investor when evaluating an investment?

World renowned investor, also known as the "Wizard of Omaha", Warren Buffet, once said, "the first rule of investing is don't lose money" and the second is to "never forget rule number one". This rule which he lives by amply highlights the need for investors to place capital protection as their priority when it comes to evaluating an investment. However, this brings us to the next question, which is, where can one find such an investment?

In this report, we will take an in-depth look at Ascendancy Management Limited, a firm that leverages upon new technologies to bring about security, stability and consistency for its clients in the nascent cryptocurrency markets.

Ascendancy Management is a visionary firm that integrates sophisticated analytics and cutting-edge technologies into its financial investments, with its primary focus being transparency and security. The firm possesses two key competitive advantages, namely, the ability to generate strong investment returns through its business operations as well as having the capability to ensure complete capital security.

The firm's key competitive advantages are the result of it being able to effectively leverage upon its proprietary arbitrage trading system, the Advanced MetriXs AI Arbitrage System, its Decentralized Application (DAPP) and Smart Contracts. The Advanced MetriXs AI Arbitrage System utilizes Artificial Intelligence to carry out deep analytics of Big Data before executing the trades through well-integrated, cutting-edge algorithms, eliminating the traditional problems of time-lag and costs which conventional arbitrage trading previously faced, thereby realizing profitable arbitrage trades.

Additionally, Ascendancy Management's integration of Ethereum-based DAPPs and Smart Contracts into its operational process to hold investors' funds ensure that investors get to enjoy unprecedented security with regards to their capital.

In addition to having cutting-edge technology with high performance standards, Ascendancy Management Limited also did not overlook the important aspect of having talented professionals within its ranks. The company has a highly experienced management team with more than 30 years of industry experience and also a highly professional team of talents from the investment and technology sector who help to plan and execute the firm's risk management strategies as well as carry out technical upgrades.

Through a combination of cutting-edge technologies, revolutionary business model and professional talents, Ascendancy Management Limited is set to achieve its corporate mission of, bringing about stability, capital security and consistency in investment returns for all its investors and stakeholders.

Media contact:

Company: Ascendancy Management Limited

Contact Person: Mr. Shi Kai Ming

Telephone: +86 13066821584

Email: customerservice@ascendancy-email.com

Website: https://ascendancy-mgmt.com/index

SOURCE: Ascendancy Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/589732/Ascendancy-Management-Limited-Opportunity-Amidst-Adversity