Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: statement about the conclusion of a shareholder agreement by the shareholders of a public joint stock company 13-May-2020 / 21:36 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement about the conclusion of a shareholder agreement by the shareholders of a public joint stock company The text of the Shareholder agreement has been disclosed by the issuer at: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=3043 [1]; www.sberbank.com [2] Attachment Document title: Shareholder agreement Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SOMNPJFEDW [3] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 63620 EQS News ID: 1044319 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0634583133333b1c5aff3ed0d6bad852&application_id=1044319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3e4e083fcc465f2d5e11107e786437d1&application_id=1044319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=880b6846239359abeab2239d89e86629&application_id=1044319&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2020 14:36 ET (18:36 GMT)