

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL):



-Earnings: -$6.80 million in Q1 vs. $3.70 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q1 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.95 million or -$0.09 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.03 per share -Revenue: $95.88 million in Q1 vs. $79.54 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

