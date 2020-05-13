Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Investoren jubeln! Schon +23% Gewinn in nur 1 Woche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14MVD ISIN: CA60918T1012 Ticker-Symbol: MR7 
Stuttgart
13.05.20
19:56 Uhr
0,182 Euro
+0,005
+2,82 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1760,19813.05.
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2020 | 22:44
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Monarch Gold Corp.: Monarch Gold Reports Its Third Quarter Results for Fiscal 2020

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION ("Monarch" or the "Corporation") (TSX:MQR)(OTC PINK MRQRF)(FRA:MR7) reported its results today for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020. Amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Summary of financial results

(in dollars, except per share data)
Three months ended
March 31
Nine months ended
March 31
2020 2019 2020 2019
Revenues
 1,058,947 5,114,247 6,662,488 24,303,607
Gross margin
 757,768 20,072 4,098,242 2,410,007
Net earnings (net loss)
 (247,533) (765,854) 1,058,664 (440,697)
Earnings (loss) per share, basic and diluted
 (0.001) (0.003) 0.004 (0.002)
(in dollars) March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents 4,339,304 6,381,307
Investments 3,210,976 2,326,036
Total assets 75,982,259 72,577,395

"COVID-19 may have put a temporary halt on our exploration activities but we are still extremely busy preparing for the post-COVID period and a rising gold market," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. "In fact, we recently announced a $5 million financing with the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for the Beaufor mine (see press release dated May 7, 2020), excellent results for the Fayolle deposit (see press release dated April 30, 2020) and the McKenzie Break deposit (see press release dated February 26, 2020) and strengthening of our management team with the appointment of Guylaine Daigle to our Board of Directors. The coming period should be equally interesting as we continue to work on the development of our flagship Wasamac deposit, which is currently attracting renewed interest from the mining and financial community, as well as our other substantial mining assets, including the Croinor Gold and Swanson deposits and the Camflo and Beacon ore processing plants."

The technical and scientific content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Marc-André Lavergne, P.Eng., the Corporation's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT MONARCH GOLD CORPORATION

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on becoming a 100,000 to 200,000 ounce per year gold producer through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns over 330 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor, Croinor Gold (see video), Fayolle, McKenzie Break and Swanson advanced projects, and the Camflo and Beacon mills. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Monarch's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied therein. Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Jean-Marc Lacoste 1-888-994-4465
President and Chief Executive Officer jm.lacoste@monarquesgold.com

Mathieu Séguin 1-888-994-4465
Vice President, Corporate Development m.seguin@monarquesgold.com

Elisabeth Tremblay 1-888-994-4465
Senior Geologist - Communications Specialist e.tremblay@monarquesgold.com

www.monarquesgold.com

SOURCE: Monarch Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/589735/Monarch-Gold-Reports-Its-Third-Quarter-Results-for-Fiscal-2020

MONARCH GOLD-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.