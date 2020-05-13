Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - AIM3 Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AIMC.P) ("AIM3" or the "Company"), and SilverStream SEZC, dba Vox Royalty ("Vox"), are pleased to announce that they have filed a filing statement dated May 12, 2020 (the "Filing Statement") with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the previously announced proposed reverse take-over transaction, which is substantially described in the Company's press releases dated March 2, 2020 and April 27, 2020 (the "Qualifying Transaction"). The Company and Vox are also pleased to announce that the Exchange has provided conditional approval for the Qualifying Transaction and the concurrent private placement, proposed name change and share consolidation and the listing of additional securities to be issued in connection with the Qualifying Transaction. The Qualifying Transaction is expected to close on May 19, 2020. For additional information concerning the Qualifying Transaction and the foregoing matters in connection therewith, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 2, 2020, April 27, 2020 and May 7, 2020 and the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Technical Report for the Bowdens Silver Project

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Company and Vox are also pleased to announce that they have filed a technical report dated March 20, 2020 and titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Bowdens Silver Project - NSW, Australia" (the "Technical Report") respecting Vox's royalty interests in the Bowdens Silver Project located in New South Wales, Australia which is wholly owned by Silver Mines Limited. The Technical Report, which has been filed under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, has an effective date of March 20, 2020 and was prepared for Vox in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Properties by Timothy J. Strong, BSc (Hons) ACSM FGS MIMMM RSci, of Kangari Consulting Limited (the "Qualified Person").

The Qualified Person is a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release.

About Vox

Vox is a growth focused mining royalty and streaming company that was incorporated under the Companies Law of the Cayman Islands as a Special Economic Zone Company on January 22, 2014. Vox has a portfolio of 37 royalties and streaming assets, including 9 royalties and streams and 1 royalty option and it has entered into binding letters of intent and agreements to acquire an additional 27 royalties. Vox's interests span seven jurisdictions, including Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, Mexico, the United States and Madagascar. Vox has royalties and agreements to acquire royalties on producing mines in addition to royalties over several long-life, development-stage assets. Recognizing the upside potential of exploration success, Vox also acquires and holds a portfolio of royalties over exploration-stage assets. Vox has been the fastest growing royalty & streaming acquisition company since January 2019, announcing 11 separate royalty transactions.

About AIM3 Ventures

AIM3 was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on February 20, 2018 and is a Capital Pool Company (as defined in the Policy 2.4 of the Exchange Corporate Finance Manual) listed on the Exchange. AIM3 has no commercial operations and no assets other than cash.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ( "forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; delay or failure to complete the corporate steps required for closing and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

All information provided in this press release relating to Vox has been provided by management of Vox and has not been independently verified by management of the Company.

Completion of the Qualifying Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Qualifying Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Company's management information circular dated February 26, 2020 or the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Qualifying Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

