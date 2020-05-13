Jubilee Ace Upsizes Its Client Stimulus Package To US$120 Million While Helping Digital Assets Grow

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Just over a week ago, Jubilee Ace announced its program "Oasis 80", a US$80 million stimulus package for its platform in line with its efforts to help ease the current economic climate. Now, the company is upsizing its client stimulus package with an additional US$40 million, bumping the total stimulus package to a total of $US120 million. This surprising move was due to the flourishing success of the stimulus package. The company consumed its initial stimuli budget within the first few days after its launch. The additional budget will be given to clients who have missed out on the first phase of the program that started on April 28, 2020 and will continue to run until May 31, 2020.

This initiative is coinciding with its first-anniversary celebration happening this month. Apart from this generous stimulus package, an additional US$1.7 million in cash prizes will also be given away at its Mega Draw Bonanza event to be live-streamed to its users on the Jubilee Ace Platform.

The company uses arbitrage as a strategy to help clients grow their digital assets portfolio. While traders have used this strategy in the past, Jubilee Ace uses an automated arbitrage system leveraging artificial intelligence to scan and formulate the best arbitrage combinations available. This system identifies profitable trading and arbitrage scenarios across three specialized sectors, including cryptocurrency.

To help grow your digital assets portfolio, Jubilee Ace uses triangular arbitrage that involves trading three different digital currencies on the same exchange and profiting from its price discrepancies. "Speed is the key when it comes to arbitrage as opportunities are often available for a short period. So technology will come into play," shares Tony Jackson, Chief Executive Officer at Jubilee Ace.

"Technology helps us to identify the opportunity fast and enter a trade whenever available." says Jackson. This is why the company has created A.Q.U.A (Ace Quantum Universal Arbitrage), which employs a Python AI bot that runs 24/7 to collect price data from different digital asset exchanges analyzing triangular arbitrage opportunities. The data collected is analyzed by the AI to produce a risk-arbitrage factor analysis. If the analysis shows a profitable trade opportunity, the system automatically initiates the trades within split seconds to generate profits.

Jubilee Ace's automated trading system is strictly monitored, maintained, and serviced by its team of professionals and onsite engineers. It is programmed to refuse trades, especially if the system deems that there will be no profit gained on a deal. It is a low-risk and high-performance automated system that deploys worldwide scans to formulate only the best arbitrage combinations, helping the digital assets market to flourish.

Founded in the British Virgin Islands in 2018 with a paid-up capital of US$50 million, Jubilee Ace is an advanced data analysis company that specializes in multi-sector arbitrage opportunities on a global scale. The company started with traditional commodities trading arbitrage on exchanges before venturing into sports and cryptocurrency arbitraging. The company extracts and refines data, transforming these into monetizable strategies and actionable market decisions.

Jubilee Ace utilizes several real-time technologies that provide both new and experienced traders with a fresh perspective on growing their portfolios through low-risk investments across various sectors. A strong focus on data and technology advancement enables portfolio clients to be assured their finances are in capable hands.

