Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Investoren jubeln! Schon +23% Gewinn in nur 1 Woche!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1D0 ISIN: CA87505Y4094 Ticker-Symbol: 9TA1 
Frankfurt
13.05.20
08:00 Uhr
0,525 Euro
+0,051
+10,76 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY
TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD0,525+10,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.