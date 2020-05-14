

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day slide in which it had eased just 4 points or 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,900-point plateau although it's tipped to open under pressure again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on renewed concerns that the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will damage the economy more than predicted. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the resource stocks, weakness from the insurance companies and mixed performances from the financials and properties.



For the day, the index rose 6.49 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 2,898.05 after trading between 2,875.54 and 2,900.26. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 12.12 points or 0.67 percent to end at 1,822.85.



Among the actives, Bank of China collected 0.58 percent, while China Construction Bank added 0.47 percent, China Merchants Bank and China Life Insurance both eased 0.14 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 0.80 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.23 percent, Baoshan Steel gained 0.61 percent, Gemdale was up 0.08 percent, Poly Developments sank 0.32 percent and China Vanke, China Minsheng Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and PetroChina were unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the session, extending losses from the previous day.



The Dow plummeted 516.81 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 23,247.97, while the NASDAQ lost 139.38 points or 1.55 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 fell 50.12 points or 1.75 percent to end at 2,820.00.



The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economic outlook. Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes.



Powell's comments come a day after House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is likely to face considerable opposition in the Republican-led Senate.



Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles as well as a decline in output last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.49 or 1.9 percent at $25.29 a barrel.



