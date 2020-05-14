EMQ's global network infrastructure delivers faster, more transparent cross-border settlements for enterprise customers across the world

EMQ, a global financial settlement network, rolled out its new enterprise payment solution with same day settlement capabilities in local currencies across eight countries China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Japan and the United Kingdom. This major enhancement further extends the speed, transparency and certainty of EMQ's network infrastructure into domestic markets, enabling global businesses to streamline international mass payments to capture opportunities across strategically important markets and high-growth emerging economies.

"Enterprises are increasingly international in scale and it is fuelling the explosive growth in cross-border B2B payments valued to exceed US$218 trillion by 20221. Given today's B2B payments process remains cumbersome and friction-filled, enterprises will need a robust network infrastructure like EMQ that combats the complexities in processing real-time international payments," said Max Liu, co-founder and CEO of EMQ. "Pairing the capabilities of EMQ's extensive global reach and local market expertise, the business community can take advantage of our enterprise settlement solution for compliant and efficient cross-border transactions while quickly scaling in multiple markets."

EMQ's enterprise settlement solution enables global businesses, banks and other licensed financial institutions to access same day settlement with greater certainty, transparency and speed in key strategic markets across Asia and Europe. The company's API infrastructure is designed with high availability to meet the needs of these enterprises with high transaction volumes, enabling them to automate their workflows to reduce operating overheads and drive down costs.

"At EMQ, we are laser-focused in delivering a network infrastructure that streamlines B2B and B2C cross-border transactions that best serve our global businesses. In the coming months, we will continue to invest and expand our enterprise capabilities to high-growth markets across the world," Liu added.

With a proven track record of operational excellence and global reach that touches the lives of billions all over the world, EMQ recently ramped up its network expansion across Asia Pacific, Africa and North America, with access to over 80 key global markets. The company is currently licensed in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia and registered as a Money Service Business in Canada. EMQ was also accepted into Taiwan's Regulatory Sandbox by the Financial Supervisory Commission in Taiwan.

About EMQ

EMQ operates a global financial settlement network that provides a faster, more affordable and transparent cross-border settlement solution for businesses around the world, while adhering to complex regulations and compliance standards in different markets. The company's flexible network infrastructure has been built to effectively settle any cross-border movement of capital and can be deployed across multiple vertical industries for a broad range of services, including e-commerce, merchant settlement, procurement, remittance, payroll, etc. www.emq.com.

