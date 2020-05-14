Technavio has been monitoring the commercial aircraft doors market and it is poised to grow by USD 1097.29 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005682/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Aircraft Doors Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aernnova Aerospace Corp. SA, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Inc., Delastek Inc., Diehl Stiftung Co. KG, Elbit Systems Ltd., LATECOERE SA, Melrose Industries PLC, Saab AB, and Safran SA are some of the major market participants. The use of advanced materials in aircraft construction will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Use of advanced materials in aircraft construction has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Commercial Aircraft Doors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Commercial Aircraft Doors Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Passenger Doors
- Cargo Doors
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41597
Commercial Aircraft Doors Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our commercial aircraft doors market report covers the following areas:
- Commercial Aircraft Doors Market Size
- Commercial Aircraft Doors Market Trends
- Commercial Aircraft Doors Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the advent of friction stir welding as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft doors market growth during the next few years.
Commercial Aircraft Doors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the commercial aircraft doors market, including some of the vendors such as Aernnova Aerospace Corp. SA, Barnes Group Inc., Bombardier Inc., Delastek Inc., Diehl Stiftung Co. KG, Elbit Systems Ltd., LATECOERE SA, Melrose Industries PLC, Saab AB, and Safran SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the commercial aircraft doors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Commercial Aircraft Doors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial aircraft doors market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the commercial aircraft doors market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the commercial aircraft doors market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial aircraft doors market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Passenger doors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cargo doors Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aernnova Aerospace Corp. SA
- Barnes Group Inc.
- Bombardier Inc.
- Delastek Inc.
- Diehl Stiftung Co. KG
- Elbit Systems Ltd.
- LATECOERE SA
- Melrose Industries PLC
- Saab AB
- Safran SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005682/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/