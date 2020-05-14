

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is extending losses to a third straight day on Thursday and the safe-haven yen strengthened following the negative cues overnight from Wall Street after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned the coronavirus crisis could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes in the U.S.



Investors are looking ahead to the Japanese government's expected decision later today to lift the state of emergency following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 86.54 points or 0.43 percent to 20,180.51, after falling to a low of 20,081.71 in early trades. Japanese shares fell further from a two-month high on Wednesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is declining almost 1 percent, while Fast Retailing is adding 0.4 percent.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony is losing almost 3 percent, while Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining almost 1 percent each. Canon is down 0.6 percent.



Sony reported a more than 36 percent fall in net profit for the full year through March 2020 and said it anticipates an at least 30 percent decrease in operating profit for the current year to March 2021.



In the tech space, Tokyo Electron is losing almost 2 percent and Advantest is lower by more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Honda is losing more than 2 percent and Toyota is declining more than 1 percent.



In the oil sector, Japan Petroleum is losing 3 percent and Inpex is declining almost 2 percent after crude oil prices fell almost 2 percent overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Takeda Pharmaceutical is rising more than 5 percent on an upbeat earnings outlook for the full year, while Daiichi Sankyo is higher by almost 5 percent and Oki Electric is advancing almost 4 percent.



On the flip side, Mitsui E&S and Shionogi & Co. are losing almost 4 percent each, while Ricoh Co., Yokohama Rubber and Ebara Corp. are lower by more than 3 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 106 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks on Wednesday extended the sell-off from the previous session after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes. The remarks from Powell mirror recent comments from other economists, who have predicted the economy will not experience the V-shaped recovery some investors seem to be expecting. Powell said the central bank may take additional steps to support the economy but is not considering adopting negative interest rates.



The Dow plunged 516.81 points or 2.2 percent to 23,247.97, the Nasdaq slumped 139.38 points or 1.6 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 tumbled 50.12 points or 1.8 percent to 2,820.00.



The major European markets also showed significant moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1.5 percent, while the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 2.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles as well as a decline in output last week. Crude for June delivery declined $0.49 or about 1.9 percent to $25.29 a barrel.



