Technavio has been monitoring the industrial robot sensors market and it is poised to grow by USD 1703.84 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ATI Industrial Automation, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., OnRobot A/S, Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. are some of the major market participants. The miniaturization of sensors will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Miniaturization of sensors has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Industrial Robot Sensors Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Robot Sensors Market is segmented as below:

Product Vision Systems Force/torque Sensors Proximity Sensors Collision Detection Sensors Safety Sensors

Geography APAC Europe North America South America



Industrial Robot Sensors Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our industrial robot sensors market report covers the following areas:

Industrial Robot Sensors Market Size

Industrial Robot Sensors Market Trends

Industrial Robot Sensors Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies use of next-generation power monitoring and management software as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial robot sensors market growth during the next few years.

Industrial Robot Sensors Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the industrial robot sensors market, including some of the vendors such as ATI Industrial Automation, DAIHEN Corp., FANUC Corp., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Honeywell International Inc., OMRON Corp., OnRobot A/S, Rockwell Automation Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Velodyne Lidar Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the industrial robot sensors market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Industrial Robot Sensors Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial robot sensors market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the industrial robot sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the industrial robot sensors market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial robot sensors market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Vision systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Force/torque sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Proximity sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Collision detection sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Safety sensors Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Material Handling Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Welding Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Assembly line Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ATI Industrial Automation

DAIHEN Corp.

FANUC Corp.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

OMRON Corp.

OnRobot A/S

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Seiko Epson Corp.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

