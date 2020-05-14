

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP), a provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces, said Wednesday that it plans to acquire Ten-X, Digital Auction Platform for Commercial Real Estate, for $190 million in cash.



The company expects to close the deal in the third quarter of 2020. Ten-X is not expected to have a material impact to CoStar Group Adjusted EBITDA for the year.



Ten-X was launched in 2009 with the goal of providing a digital transaction platform for effectively liquidating the large volume of distressed commercial real estate assets.



