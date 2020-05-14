AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY (TPXY) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY: Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2020 / 05:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - JPY DEALING DATE: 13/05/2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 8855.698 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 933085 CODE: TPXY ISIN: LU1681037781 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXY Sequence No.: 63637 EQS News ID: 1044501 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2020 23:17 ET (03:17 GMT)