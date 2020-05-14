

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJI) reported that its profit attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 was 4.01 billion yen up 13.8% from the previous year.



Operating profit was 8.23 billion yen, up 36.6% from the prior year.



Total revenues were 202.47 billion yen, up 6.3% from last year.



Looking ahead for for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the company expects profit attributable to owners of the parent to be 5.00 billion yen or 110.90 yen per basic share, operating profit of 8.70 billion yen, and revenues of 210.00 billion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken